Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 15 points each and No. 1 Auburn remained undefeated in Southeastern Conference play with a 98-70 win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma (16-6, 3-6) was led by Dayton Forsythe with 13 points. Auburn (21-1, 9-0) has won 14 games in a row, the second-longest active winning streak in the country. The Tigers had five players score in double figures for the second straight game. Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson both scored 13 points while Tahaad Pettiford both added 11. Dylan Cardwell had a career-high six blocks for the Tigers, who had 11 as a team.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 24 points and No. 25 Mississippi dominated the first half to beat No. 14 Kentucky 98-84. Murrell made six 3-pointers, four in the first half, as Ole Miss never trailed and used runs of 10-0 and 15-3 to race to a 54-31 halftime lead. Dre Davis scored 17 points, Malik Dia added 16 points and Jaylen Murray had 15 points and a season-high 10 assists for the Rebels. Amari Williams had a triple-double for Kentucky with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 24 points.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points, Alex Condon added 19 and No. 6 Florida beat Vanderbilt 86-75 despite playing without leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton watched from the bench after he sprained his left ankle during a lopsided loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Fellow guard Alijah Martin gave the Gators another scare when he tweaked his left hip in the first half. Martin returned but was hardly a factor. Richard and Condon, meanwhile, carried Florida. Jason Edwards led the Commodores with 20 points. Jaylen Carey added 15 points before fouling out.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. won’t play against Vanderbilt. The sixth-ranked Gators ruled Clayton out about an hour before the opening tip. Denzel Aberdeen is expected to start in his place. Clayton rolled his ankle late in the first half of a lopsided loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. He returned to start the second half but slipped in front of the bench to give coach Todd Golden and his teammates another scare. Florida plays at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson has come to realize what is delayed is not always denied. The two-time WNBA champion and three-time league MVP proudly released her long-awaited Nike signature shoe and collection in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, where she helped lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to their first national championship and had her jersey retired on Sunday. The release of the predominantly pink shoe and athletic gear collection — which she said reflects her “girly, girly side” — has been 10 months in the making since she signed the lucrative contract with Nike. Wilson says it all signals the continued growth and interest in women’s sports.

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a busy week for Tennessee. First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month. A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach. The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

UNDATED (AP) — Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams is the Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the week. It comes after he had two big games in wins against ranked foes Illinois and Oregon in the Big Ten. He had 27 points in the win against the Illini, then 28 against the Ducks. Monmouth's Madison Durr was runner-up after scoring 67 points in two wins last week, including making all 33 of his free throws. Auburn's Johni Broome and Duke's Cooper Flagg earned honorable-mention status. Both of them have claimed the honor multiple times this year.