Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — John Calipari received a mixed reception at Rupp Arena on Saturday night prior to his Arkansas Razorbacks playing No. 12 Kentucky. Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, served as coach of the Wildcats for 15 seasons and compiled a 410-123 mark. He led Kentucky to its eighth national championship in 2012 before resigning last April to take a similar post at Arkansas. He signed a five-year contract that included a base salary of $7 million, plus incentives. There were definitely more boos, but some applause and cheers as well in Calipari’s first time back in Lexington. The Hall of Fame coach is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball and has an 867-271 mark during his stops at Massachusetts, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 21 points against his former team in his return to Lexington and Arkansas beat No. 12 Kentucky 89-79. D.J. Wagner scored 17 points and Zvonimir Ivisic added 14 points against their former team as well to lead Arkansas (13-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference). Johnell Davis, the highly touted transfer from Florida Atlantic. added 18 points — 12 in the first half to get the Razorbacks a win in his first game back since leaving the Wildcats last season after 12 years. Amari Williams had a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (15-6, 4-4). Jaxson Robinson also scored 20 as the Wildcats lost their second straight home game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 19 points to lead shorthanded No. 8 Tennessee to a 64-44 win over No. 5 Florida. The Volunteers were playing without starters Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr. on Saturday. Jordan Gainey scored 16. Felix Okpara had 10 points and eight rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. scored 10 for the Gators in the first half before injuring his left ankle. He reinjured it in the second half. The Gators shot 6 of 26 in the second half. The Vols hit their first six shots of the second half to grow their lead to double digits.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 20 points and No. 4 Alabama won its fifth straight game and for the 14th time in 15 contests, beating Georgia 90-69. Grant Nelson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, Aiden Sherrell scored 12 points off the bench and Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway each added 10 points. Clifford Omoruyi finished with 11 rebounds for Alabama. Asa Newell scored 16 points and RJ Godfrey added 10 for Georgia

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points to help Oklahoma dominate No. 24 Vanderbilt in a 97-67 win. Oklahoma’s Jalon Moore added 19 points and surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday. Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points for the Sooners, who have won three of four after losing their first four league games. Oklahoma took control with a 23-0 run in the second half. The Sooners shot 63.2% from the field overall, including 72.7% after the break. Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt with 22 points.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV had 25 points and tied his career high with seven 3-pointers as No. 13 Texas A&M held off South Carolina 76-72. The Aggies (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) looked like they had this one going away after Taylor’s sixth 3 early in the second half gave them a 49-36 lead. But the Gamecocks scored the next 11 points to tighten things up. South Carolina was still down just 74-72 after Collin Murray-Boyles’ bucket with 1.8 seconds left. But A&M’s Henry Coleman III followed with two free throws to end things. Murray-Boyles had 22 points to lead the Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9).

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 92-82 win over No. 23 Mississippi. Chad Baker-Mazara scored 18 points, Denver Jones added 16 and Miles Kelly 15 as the Tigers shot 14 for 28 from 3-point distance and 18 for 23 from the line — including six straight in the final minute to remain unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference. Dylan Cardwell had 10 points and 13 rebounds as Auburn outrebounded Ole Miss 41-30. Sean Pedulla, helped by 10-for-16 shooting, scored 29 points for Ole Miss.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Caleb Grill shot 6 for 11 from 3-point range and scored 20 points as No. 20 Missouri beat No. 14 Mississippi State 88-61. Tamar Bates scored 14 points and Josh Gray added 10 for Missouri (17-4, 6-2 SEC), which hit 15 of 32 shots from distance. Josh Hubbard scored 24 points for Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5). KeShawn Murphy had 16 points and nine rebounds.