Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA has settled the lawsuit with the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia and other states over its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation for recruits. Notice that a settlement has been reached was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, in Greeneville. The settlement will be finalized along with a request for a permanent injunction by March 17. This settles the antitrust lawsuit filed exactly a year ago by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia challenging the NCAA’s ban on the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction last February keeping the NCAA from enforcing its NIL rules for recruits.

UNDATED (AP) — The deadline has come and gone for objections to be filed against the landmark $2.8 billion settlement of antitrust allegations against the NCAA and the five largest athletic conferences. At least 18 objections have come in, outlining concerns about roster limits, Title IX and what some see as an unfair salary cap. Among those who objected is Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast and influencer. Attorneys handling the case say they don't see any threats to deal being approved in time for the next academic year. A judge has set an April 7 hearing to consider final approval of the settlement.