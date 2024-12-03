Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a busy week for Tennessee. First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month. A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach. The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn and Duke remain 1-2 atop The Associated Press Topo 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers held the No. 1 ranking for the fourth consecutive week. Alabama moved up to No. 3, followed by Tennessee and Houston in the top five. Maryland is No. 18 in that program's first appearance since February 2023. The Terrapins were joined by No. 20 Arizona and No. 24 Michigan as the new additions. Oregon, Louisville and Vanderbilt fell out from last week. The SEC had at least nine teams in the poll for the seventh straight week,

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana and North Carolina are trying to strengthen their cases for NCAA Tournament bids. The Hoosiers have lost five of six entering the week but have games against No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan that could help their postseason resume. The Tar Heels have lost four of five. They have a weekend home game agianst Pittsburgh before visiting Clemson next week. The week also offers opportunities for teams like Georgia, Wake Forest, Stanford and VCU.

UNDATED (AP) — Southern Cal’s second loss of the season has dropped the Trojans to seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The Trojans lost at Iowa in an upset over the weekend. UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remain the top three teams in the rankings. The Bruins received all 32 first-place votes. Texas, UConn and LSU all moved up a spot to follow the Fighting Irish. Ohio State, TCU and Duke remained eight through 10.

UNDATED (AP) — With six weeks until the NCAA Tournament, some teams are starting to need to get quality wins to potentially get off the selection bubble. Iowa got a huge victory over then-No. 4 USC on Sunday to give the Hawkeyes a definite resume-building victory. Illinois also had a nice win over then-No. 14 Maryland on the road to give itself a quality victory. Arizona and Colorado both need another quality win or two to help get themselves into the field.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.'s sprained left ankle isn't expected to keep him out of No. 6 Florida's game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Gators point guard was seen walking around campus without a protective boot. It was a positive sign in his recovery. Coach Todd Golden says “we avoided anything too serious, which is awesome.” Clayton rolled his ankle late in the first half of a lopsided loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. He returned to start the second half but slipped in front of the bench to give Golden and his teammates another scare. Clayton finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso has been selected to coach the USA women's softball team through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Gasso has won eight national championships at Oklahoma, including the past four. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer has been involved with the national women’s program since 2018. The Olympic softball tournament will be played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, the site of all of Gasso’s national title wins. She owns a 1,515-352-2 record at Oklahoma. Team USA won gold in 1996, 2000 and 2004, but lost to Japan in the gold medal game in 2008 and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.