All sections
WorldMarch 7, 2025

Homeland Security ends collective bargaining agreement with TSA staffers, an attack on worker rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it’s ending the collective bargaining agreement with the tens of thousands of frontline employees at the Transportation Security Administration who are responsible for keeping weapons off airplanes and protecting air travel.

REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it’s ending the collective bargaining agreement with the tens of thousands of frontline employees at the Transportation Security Administration who are responsible for keeping weapons off airplanes and protecting air travel.

The department made the announcement Friday, criticizing the union and saying poor performers were being allowed to stay on the job.

The department says the agreement was hindering the ability of the organization “to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe.”

The TSA has about 50,000 staffers who are responsible for scanning hundreds of thousands of passengers a day for weapons or explosives.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 7
Smith, ESPN agree to 5-year extension. The deal is worth at ...
WorldMar. 7
90,000 Palestinians attend the first Friday prayers of Ramad...
WorldMar. 7
Private lunar lander is declared dead after landing sideways...
WorldMar. 7
Kennedy and influencers bash seed oils, baffling nutrition s...
Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Russia daily life
WorldMar. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Russia daily life
Trump says he's sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its advancing nuclear program
WorldMar. 7
Trump says he's sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its advancing nuclear program
The Latest: Trump changes course and delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada
WorldMar. 7
The Latest: Trump changes course and delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada
Thrust into unemployment, axed federal workers face relatives who celebrate their firing
WorldMar. 7
Thrust into unemployment, axed federal workers face relatives who celebrate their firing
Crews battle fire on luxury boats in Miami
WorldMar. 7
Crews battle fire on luxury boats in Miami
Clashes in Syria's coastal region between government forces and Assad loyalists kill more than 70
WorldMar. 7
Clashes in Syria's coastal region between government forces and Assad loyalists kill more than 70
Paul Skenes could be MLB's ticket to Gen Z. The Pirates ace will face it on his terms
WorldMar. 7
Paul Skenes could be MLB's ticket to Gen Z. The Pirates ace will face it on his terms
Russia bombards Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy says his team will hold talks with the US
WorldMar. 7
Russia bombards Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy says his team will hold talks with the US
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy