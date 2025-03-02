All sections
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/3/2025

President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent Wall Street on a roller coaster.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Monday following sharper loses across Asia and Europe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.2%.

U.S. stocks had initially been on track for much worse losses on worries about how much pain U.S. companies would feel because of the U.S. tariffs announced for imports from Canada, Mexico and China. The S&P 500 was briefly down nearly 2%, and the Dow dropped as many as 665 points. But they pared losses after Mexico’s president said she had negotiated a one-month reprieve for her country.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 45.96 points, or 0.8%, to 5,994.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.75 points, or 0.3%, to 44,421.91.

The Nasdaq composite fell 235.49 points, or 1.2%, to 19,391.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.28 points, or 1.3%, to 2,258.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 112.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 1,877.69 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 81.16 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.26 points, or 1.3%.

