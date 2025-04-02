All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/4/2025

Calm returned to Wall Street, and tech stocks led U.S. indexes broadly higher.

The Associated Press, Associated Press

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday, a day after swinging sharply on worries that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could spark a trade war that would hurt economies around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4%.

Trump on Monday agreed to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month but is pressing ahead against China, which announced retaliatory tariffs. Palantir Technologies helped lead the S&P 500 following a strong profit report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.31 points, or 0.7%, to 6,037.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.13 points, or 0.3%, to 44,556.04.

The Nasdaq composite rose 262.06 points, or 1.4%, to 19,654.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 31.79 points, or 1.4%, to 2,290.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.65 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 11.38 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 26.57 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.51 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 156.25 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 2,011.82 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 343.22 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.05 points, or 2.7%.

