All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

How to cook the perfect boiled egg, according to science

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they've cracked the code for boiling

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
This photo provided by researchers in February 2025 shows two pots, one with boiling water, left, and the other with a basket of eggs in lukewarm water, in a new method of boiling eggs dubbed "periodic cooking." (Emilia Di Lorenzo, Ernesto Di Maio via AP)
This photo provided by researchers in February 2025 shows two pots, one with boiling water, left, and the other with a basket of eggs in lukewarm water, in a new method of boiling eggs dubbed "periodic cooking." (Emilia Di Lorenzo, Ernesto Di Maio via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by researchers in February 2025 shows the results of different methods of boiling eggs, with a new technique dubbed "periodic cooking" at right. (Emilia Di Lorenzo, Ernesto Di Maio via AP)
This image provided by researchers in February 2025 shows the results of different methods of boiling eggs, with a new technique dubbed "periodic cooking" at right. (Emilia Di Lorenzo, Ernesto Di Maio via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cartons of eggs are displayed for sale on grocery store shelves in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)
Cartons of eggs are displayed for sale on grocery store shelves in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they've cracked the code for boiling the perfect egg.

It's a recipe you can test for yourself — though the timing isn't ideal with soaring egg prices in the United States from a bird flu outbreak.

The perfect boiled egg has a velvety yolk paired with a soft, solid white.

Achieving this balance can be a challenge because the yolk cooks at a lower temperature than the white. Hard boiling an egg can yield a chalky yolk, while cooking low and slow can produce jelly-like, undercooked whites.

Researchers cooked hundreds of eggs and used math to tackle this runny conundrum. One equation dealt with how heat travels between a hot surface and an egg; another captured how the egg's contents morph from liquid to solid with a gel-like state in between.

Their final recipe involves transferring eggs in a steamer basket every two minutes between two bowls of water — one boiling and the other lukewarm at 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) — for a total of 32 minutes before cooling under running water and peeling.

“You could definitely do this at home with half a dozen eggs or so," said Gregory Weiss, a chemist at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved with the research.

In the method proposed by the researchers, dubbed periodic cooking, the egg whites heated and cooled until fully set. The yolk, on the other hand, held firm at a constant temperature and cooked until creamy.

“You can almost spread it, like on bread,” said study author Emilia Di Lorenzo from the University of Naples Federico II.

To confirm they had cooked up something new, the researchers tested the chemical makeup of the prepared eggs and served them to a panel of eight tasters alongside traditional boiled eggs.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Communications Engineering.

This new technique could mean more time in the kitchen compared to a standard hard-boiled egg, said food scientist Joanne Slavin from the University of Minnesota. But the blend of textures on the tongue could be worth the extra time.

“This is a slower process to get a better outcome,” said Slavin, who had no role in the study.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy