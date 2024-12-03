All sections
WorldMarch 2, 2025

How to watch — and stream — the 2025 Oscars show and red carpet

Workers set up an Oscar statue in the red carpet area before the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Workers set up an Oscar statue in the red carpet area before the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's almost time to see how the biggest nailbiter Oscar season of recent years concludes.

Stars will converge at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday for the 97th annual Academy Awards, which will undoubtedly see some first-time Oscar winners in top categories.

It's the second year the Oscars are starting earlier in the hope that the best picture award will be announced before audiences go to bed.

The best picture race has been a real horserace this year, with “Anora” and “Conclave” scooping up top awards at other shows in recent weeks. “Emilia Pérez," the leading nominee this year, has had its Oscar chances upended by the surfacing of racist tweets by star Karla Sofía Gascón, so it remains to be seen how often the divisive Netflix narco-musical has its name out after the envelopes are opened Sunday.

Here's how to watch and other key things to know before Sunday's show:

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. PST. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How can I stream the Oscars?

The show is being livestreamed this year on Hulu. It's also available on services offering live streaming of ABC such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

I don’t live in the U.S. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the United States.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy guide to dozens of international territories that have Oscar telecasts.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet is a major fashion showcase. Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

ABC will begin its red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, live on air and streaming on Hulu.

E! will kick off its show, “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will have a livestream of stars’ arrivals available on APNews.com and YouTube.

What’s likely to win and how can I watch the nominated films?

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their predictions for this year’s show. And for the first time, you can make your own predictions on APNews.

This year’s nominees are widely available on streaming platforms. The AP has compiled a guide of where to watch, whether you’re trying to cram a film in before the show or catching up after the awards.

For full coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.

