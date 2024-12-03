All sections
'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss

MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso testified at Luis Rubiales’ trial on Monday that she did not consent to being kissed by the country’s former top soccer official after winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on her. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on her. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on her. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales, top, leaves a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he is on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales, centre, leaves a court with his lawyer Olga Tubau on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he is on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP)
Soccer player Jenni Hermoso arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Soccer player Jenni Hermoso arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Soccer player Jenni Hermoso arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales, left, enters a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Former coach of the women's national soccer team Jorge Vilda arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on foreword Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Former coach of the women's national soccer team Jorge Vilda arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on foreword Jenni Hermoso. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
On the first day of Rubiales' trial, Hermoso also said she felt coerced to publicly exonerate the former president of Spain's Football Federation after the incident in Sydney.

“I felt disrespected,” Hermoso said. It "stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

When Rubiales kissed her at the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony, it sparked outrage in Spain about the prevalence of sexism in sports and beyond.

The 47-year-old Rubiales, sat in Madrid's High Court, is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso, alongside others, to publicly support him.

Rubiales has denied the charges, claiming the kiss was consensual and happened in a “moment of jubilation.” Facing immense pressure, he resigned three weeks later and was banned by FIFA for three years. Rubiales had said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Prosecutors, Hermoso and the Spain players’ association want a prison sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales, a payment of 50,000 euros ($51,800) for damages and for him to be banned from working as a sports official.

When asked if at any point Rubiales asked Hermoso if he could kiss her, she said no.

“I didn't hear or understand anything,” Hermoso said. “The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to court officials.

Hermoso celebrated the victory with her teammates after the kiss. When asked about those champagne-fueled celebrations on Monday, Hermoso said she chose to celebrate the trophy win like any footballer would.

“For me, it was important to be able to celebrate this moment,” she said.

The trial is expected to last at least 10 days. Among the nearly 20 witnesses expected to testify are Spain men’s national coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Hermoso’s teammates on the women's team, including former world player of the year Alexia Putellas.

Rubiales is required to attend only the first and the last day, according to the court.

Also on trial are former Spain women’s national coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of the Spain men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation’s former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera. They are accused of allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales publicly in a statement after the incident, which she refused to do.

Hermoso said after the incident and ensuing controversy her life was put on standby. She said she was able to escape the spotlight in Mexico, where she plays for a club.

The incident overshadowed Spain's first Women's World Cup triumph, triggering protests and widespread condemnation.

“I have not been able to really live freely,” she told the court.

