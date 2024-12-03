All sections
WorldFebruary 13, 2025

Igloo recalls over a million coolers after handle hazard causes fingertip amputation injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Igloo is recalling more than 1 million of its coolers sold across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a handful of fingertip injuries, including some amputations.

AP News, Associated Press
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Igloo is recalling more than 1 million of its coolers sold across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a handful of fingertip injuries, including some amputations.

The now-recalled “Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers” have a tow handle can pinch users' fingertips against the product — posing potential amputation and other crushing risks, according to a Thursday recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Igloo has received 12 injury reports in the U.S., the CPSC notes, which include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. Consumers in possession of the coolers are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

The now-recalled coolers were sold at major retailers like Costco, Target, Dick’s and Amazon between 2019 and January 2025 for between $80 and $140. About 1.06 million were purchased in the U.S., in addition to 47,000 in Canada and another 23,000 in Mexico.

The affected products can be identified by model number and description. They were sold in multiple colors with the word “IGLOO” printed on the side and manufactured in the U.S. prior to January 2024.

Consumers can register for the recall online or contact Katy, Texas-based Igloo at 888-943-5182 or igloo90qt@sedgwick.com to request a handle replacement.

In a statement, Igloo said that it was recalling these rolling coolers and providing free replacement handles “with consumer safety as our top priority.” The company added that, "through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards."

Additional information can be found on the websites for the CPSC, Health Canada and the OECD's global recall portal.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 13
US aircraft carrier collides with merchant ship near Egypt, ...
WorldFeb. 13
Senate panel advances nomination of Kash Patel, Trump's pick...
WorldFeb. 13
Jets announce they've told Aaron Rodgers they're moving forw...
WorldFeb. 13
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as Trump's health secreta...
Related
It's a 6-pack of All-Star rookies: Wembanyama, Herro, Williams, Sengun, Mobley and Cunningham
WorldFeb. 13
It's a 6-pack of All-Star rookies: Wembanyama, Herro, Williams, Sengun, Mobley and Cunningham
Trump's education secretary may be asked to dismantle the Education Department. Here's what it does
WorldFeb. 13
Trump's education secretary may be asked to dismantle the Education Department. Here's what it does
Breakfast is booming at US restaurants. Is it also contributing to high egg prices?
WorldFeb. 13
Breakfast is booming at US restaurants. Is it also contributing to high egg prices?
A rare photo shows Russian and American fighter jets in one place, in India
WorldFeb. 13
A rare photo shows Russian and American fighter jets in one place, in India
The Latest: Trump prepares broad tariffs order ahead of meeting with India's Modi
WorldFeb. 13
The Latest: Trump prepares broad tariffs order ahead of meeting with India's Modi
Zelenskyy says he will not accept any agreements about Ukraine that do not include his country
WorldFeb. 13
Zelenskyy says he will not accept any agreements about Ukraine that do not include his country
Given Christianity's dominance in US, Trump raises eyebrows with anti-Christian bias initiative
WorldFeb. 13
Given Christianity's dominance in US, Trump raises eyebrows with anti-Christian bias initiative
NATO allies insist Ukraine and Europe must be in peace talks as Trump touts Putin meeting
WorldFeb. 13
NATO allies insist Ukraine and Europe must be in peace talks as Trump touts Putin meeting
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy