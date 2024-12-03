All sections
WorldFebruary 20, 2025

In its 10th episode, Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is again spewing lava

HONOLULU (AP) —

AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press
In this image provided the. the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), geologist deployed to the rim looking over the evening views of lava fountaining from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. ( J. Barnett/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this image provided the. the U.S. Geological Survey shows evening views of lava fountaining from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (H Winslow/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this image provided the. the U.S. Geological Survey shows evening views of lava fountaining from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (M. Patrick/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
This handout photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava erupting from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
During the Kīlauea summit eruption's eighth episode, shows two eruptive vents actively fountaining from the floor of Haleumaumau Crater as newly emplaced lava flows exhibit intense heat shimmer and residual glow in some of their cracks at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (M. Zoeller/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again Wednesday on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on Dec. 23. The eruption has been taking place at the volcano's summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began 8:22 p.m. Fountains of lava reaching 300 to 400 feet (91 to 122 meters) have spurted out of the volcano’s north vent.

This is the 10th episode of eruptive activity since Dec. 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between. Episode nine ended on the morning of Feb. 12.

People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kilauea is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

