All sections
WorldMarch 20, 2025

In latest blow to Tesla, regulators recall nearly all Cybertrucks

U.S. safety regulators on Thursday recalled virtually all Cybertrucks on the road, the eighth recall of the Tesla-made vehicles since deliveries to customers began just over a year ago.

MATT OTT, Associated Press
FILE - A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - ATF investigators take apart and document a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
FILE - ATF investigators take apart and document a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. safety regulators on Thursday recalled virtually all Cybertrucks on the road, the eighth recall of the Tesla-made vehicles since deliveries to customers began just over a year ago.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall, which covers more than 46,000 Cybertrucks, warned that an exterior panel that runs along the left and right sight of the windshield can detach while driving, creating a dangerous road hazard for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The stainless steel strip, called a cant rail assembly, between the windshield and the roof on both sides, is bound to the truck’s assembly with a structural adhesive, the NHTSA report said. The remedy uses an adhesive that’s not been found to be vulnerable to “environmental embrittlement,” the NHTSA said, and includes additional reinforcements.

Tesla will replace the panel free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 19, 2025.

The recall of 46,096 Cybertrucks covers all 2024 and 2025 model years, manufactured from November 13, 2023, to February 27, 2025. The NHTSA order says that Tesla became aware of the problem early this year.

Videos posted on social media showing people ripping the panels off of Cybertrucks with their hands have gone viral in recent days.

The Cybertruck, which Tesla began delivering to buyers in late 2023, has been recalled eight times in the past 15 months for safety problems, including once in November because a fault in an electric inverter can cause the drive wheels to lose power. Last April, the futuristic-looking trucks were recalled to fix acceleration pedals that can get stuck in the interior trim. Other recalls were related to windshield wipers and the display screen.

It's the latest setback for the Elon Musk-owned electric automaker, which has come under attack since President Donald Trump took office and empowered Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency that’s slashing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted.

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman last month in connection with attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray-painted on a building.

And federal agents in South Carolina last week arrested a man they say set fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston. An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit that authorities found writings critical of the government and DOGE in his bedroom and wallet.

Even before the attacks ramped up in recent weeks, Tesla has been struggling, facing increased competition from rival electric vehicles, particularly out of China.

Though largely unaffected by Thursday's recall announcement, Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in 2025, reflecting newfound pessimism as sales crater around the globe.

With regard to Thursday's recall, Cybertruck owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, or go to nhtsa.gov.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 20
Oklahoma executes the man who killed a woman 20 years ago in...
WorldMar. 20
People named in JFK assassination documents are not happy th...
WorldMar. 20
New York's top court blocks NYC from letting noncitizens vot...
WorldMar. 20
Blood test for ovarian cancer misses some Black and Native A...
Related
American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released, the State Department says
WorldMar. 20
American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released, the State Department says
NBA champion Boston Celtics to be sold for a record $6.1 billion, AP source says
WorldMar. 20
NBA champion Boston Celtics to be sold for a record $6.1 billion, AP source says
AP PHOTOS: Giant panda cub twins venture out for the first time
WorldMar. 20
AP PHOTOS: Giant panda cub twins venture out for the first time
March Madness offers same perks for South Carolina and Columbia. That includes new money for women
WorldMar. 20
March Madness offers same perks for South Carolina and Columbia. That includes new money for women
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
WorldMar. 20
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
WorldMar. 20
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
WorldMar. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
WorldMar. 20
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy