WorldMarch 10, 2025

India’s official Oscar entry, which failed to make the cut, wins big at major Bollywood awards show

JAIPUR, India (AP) — The film that was submitted as India’s official Oscar entry but failed to make the final list of nominees has swept the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which recognize outstanding work in the country's film industry.

Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, left, and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a lighter moment as actor Shahid Kapoor, right, looks on, on the first day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Jaipur, India, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, left, and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a lighter moment as actor Shahid Kapoor, right, looks on, on the first day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Jaipur, India, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif poses for a photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif poses for a photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit poses for photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit poses for photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Indian Bollywood actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Indian Bollywood actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Rekha poses for a photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Bollywood actor Rekha poses for a photograph as she arrives for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)

Director Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed “Laapataa Ladies” — renamed “Lost Ladies” for its Oscar campaign — emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 IIFA Awards, bagging 10 wins, including best picture and best direction.

The 2023 comedy is about two veiled brides who are accidentally swapped during a train ride, and tackles issues of patriarchy and gender roles, a shift from decades of male-centered mainstream Indian movies.

“It’s a rare privilege to win an award for a film like ‘Laapataa Ladies.' It’s been a wonderful night. It’s a rare privilege to make a film like this,” Rao said in her acceptance speech.

Rao's film — a rare departure from most Bollywood films, which typically feature song-and-dance routines, violence and melodrama — also won in categories for best story, best screenplay and best actress in a leading role.

The annual ceremony of IIFA began in the western city of Jaipur on Saturday and concluded Sunday.

Indian cinema’s most recognizable names took part in the glitzy event and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Shahid Kapoor were among those who performed at the ceremony. The event was hosted by veteran director and producer Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan.

The awards show also presents an opportunity for Indian celebrities to showcase their fashion, and this year was no exception. Notable figures such as Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan displayed their fashion choices on the green carpet.

