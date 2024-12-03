All sections
February 7, 2025

Iran supreme leader says US talks 'not intelligent, wise or honorable' but doesn't rule them out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran.

FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to vote for the parliamentary runoff elections, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to vote for the parliamentary runoff elections, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

Khamenei's remarks to air force officers in Tehran appeared to contradict his own earlier remarks that opened the door to talks.

The 85-year-old Khamenei always has carefully threaded his remarks about negotiating with the West.

