DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

Khamenei's remarks to air force officers in Tehran appeared to contradict his own earlier remarks that opened the door to talks.

The 85-year-old Khamenei always has carefully threaded his remarks about negotiating with the West.