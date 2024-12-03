All sections
WorldMarch 9, 2025

Islamic State-linked rebels in fresh attack in eastern Congo kill 9 villagers

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Islamic State-linked rebels attacked a village in conflict-battered eastern Congo killing at least nine villagers, a local official and residents said Sunday.

JUSTIN KABUMBA, Associated Press
Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Islamic State-linked rebels attacked a village in conflict-battered eastern Congo killing at least nine villagers, a local official and residents said Sunday.

The Saturday attack in the village of Ngohi Vuyinga in North Kivu province’s Lubero territory also displaced dozens and several houses burned down, according to Samuel Kagheni, a local civil society leader.

Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, an IS affiliate in the region, attacked the villagers with guns and machetes while they were at their farms, Kagheni said.

“Yesterday’s toll could rise because there were even some missing people,” he said.

Eastern Congo has been battered by decades of violence, with more than 100 armed groups vying for control of the region’s rich minerals. Among them are Rwanda-backed rebels who recently captured two major cities in another part of the region. The violence has resulted in about 7 million people being displaced, making it the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

The latest attack renewed safety concerns among locals who accused the government of not doing enough to stop the conflict.

“The peaceful population is still being killed, but there is no intervention on the government side,” said César Kambale, a youth leader of the nearby Vuyinga village.

“Is our army, the FARDC (Congolese armed forces) really leading offensives against this enemy? … Every day people are attacked, civilians are killed under the helpless eye of our FARDC,” he said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 9
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia Un...
WorldMar. 9
PHOTO COLLECTION: France Fashion Valentino 25/26
WorldMar. 9
Romanian election body rejects candidacy of far-right populi...
WorldMar. 9
Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking c...
Related
Robert Pattison sci-fi ‘Mickey 17’ opens in first place, but profitability is a long way off
WorldMar. 9
Robert Pattison sci-fi ‘Mickey 17’ opens in first place, but profitability is a long way off
PHOTO GALLERY: Lathmar Holi
WorldMar. 9
PHOTO GALLERY: Lathmar Holi
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
WorldMar. 9
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
WorldMar. 9
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
WorldMar. 9
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
WorldMar. 9
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
WorldMar. 9
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
WorldMar. 9
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy