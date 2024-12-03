All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

‘It looks like a stream of blood.’ A river near Buenos Aires turns red, sparking fears of toxic leak

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A stream winding through a populous area on the outskirts of

AP News, Associated Press
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The banks of the Río de la Plata are dyed red at the mouth of the Sarandi stream, whose waters are stained by unknown contaminants, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The banks of the Río de la Plata are dyed red at the mouth of the Sarandi stream, whose waters are stained by unknown contaminants, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
An aerial view of the "Sarandi" stream dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, in an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A stream winding through a populous area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires has turned crimson red in recent hours, sparking fears of industrial chemical dumping, images shared by residents on social media showed Friday.

The Sarandí stream, near Villa Inflamable, in the municipality of Avellaneda, is home to tanneries and other industries that transform animal skins into leather using chemicals. Images of the blood-red waterway captured by residents quickly spread on social media, evoking apocalyptic imagery.

María Ducomls, a local resident, described waking early one recent morning to powerful odors.

“At 5:30 a.m., we already had a special and hazardous waste incinerator spewing pollutants into the air,” she told The Associated Press. Shortly after, she noticed the stream, “It looks like a stream of blood; we have never seen it like this,” she said.

Officials from the municipality of Avellaneda, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the Argentine capital, suspect the presence of aniline, a toxic substance used in dyes and medicines.

Following the collection of water samples, they filed a complaint with the Buenos Aires province ministry of infrastructure and public services, which will lead an investigation.

Residents report that the stream has exhibited various unusual colors in the past — gray, green, violet, blue and brown — often with an oily surface. They say they have been filing complaints against local businesses since the 1990s, with several cases of alleged environmental contamination still open.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 8
19 states sue to stop DOGE accessing Americans' personal dat...
WorldFeb. 8
Federal prisons being used to detain people arrested in Trum...
WorldFeb. 7
Jim Becker, AP reporter who covered Jackie Robinson and an u...
WorldFeb. 7
Veterans Affairs deems more than 130 occupations ineligible ...
Related
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 7
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
WorldFeb. 7
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
WorldFeb. 7
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
WorldFeb. 7
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
WorldFeb. 7
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
WorldFeb. 7
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
WorldFeb. 7
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
WorldFeb. 7
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy