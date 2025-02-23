All sections
Japan's emperor marks his 65th birthday with a call to keep telling the tragedy of WWII to the young

TOKYO (AP) —

MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, left, accompanied by Empress Masako, right, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on his 65th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pose for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2025, ahead of his 65th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Imperial Household Agency via AP)
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, third right, accompanied by Empress Masako, second right, their daughter Princess Aiko, right, Crown Prince Akishino, third left, Crown Princess Kiko, second left, and Princess Kako, left, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on the emperor's 65th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pose for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2025, ahead of his 65th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Imperial Household Agency via AP)
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, third right, accompanied by Empress Masako, second right, their daughter Princess Aiko, right, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, second left, and Princess Kako, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on the emperor's 65th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
Well-withers gather as Japanese Emperor Naruhito, unseen, accompanied by other royal family members, appears on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on the emperor's 65th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Emperor Naruhito poses for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2025, ahead of his 65th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Imperial Household Agency via AP)
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, center, and their daughter Princess Aiko, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on his 65th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pose for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2025, ahead of his 65th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Imperial Household Agency via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Emperor Naruhito, marking his 65th birthday Sunday, stressed the importance of telling the tragedy of World War II to younger generations, pledging to contribute to efforts to promote the understanding of history and the determination for peace as the world this year observes the 80th anniversary of the war's end.

“As the memory of the war fades today, it is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to the generations who do not know the war,” Naruhito told a news conference in a pre-recorded comments released Sunday.

Those who went through the ordeals during and after the war grew have grown older and it is difficult for younger generations to hear their firsthand stories, Naruhito said.

Naruhito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, their daughter Princess Aiko and some of his younger brother's family, waved from the palace balcony at the cheering well-wishers. Later Sunday, he was to celebrate his birthday at a palace banquet.

The war was fought in the name of his grandfather, then- Emperor Hirohito. Naruhito said he and Masako, who were born after the war, have learned from his parents by hearing their stories of wartime experiences and thoughts about peace. His father Akihito, who abdicated in 2019, was known for his devotion to making amends for the war, and Naruhito said he will follow his example.

His concern resonates especially with that of many survivors of U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August, 1945, who are worried about the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament and growing support for nuclear deterrence.

The survivors, or hibakusha, have said they hope the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to their organization, Nihon Hidankyo, for the decades-long nuclear disarmament effort would raise awareness of the younger generations.

This year, Naruhito and Masako are expected to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki to pay tribute to those killed by the U.S. atomic bombings and Okinawa, the site of one of the harshest battles in the war.

