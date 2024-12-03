All sections
WorldFebruary 24, 2025

Joy Reid is leaving MSNBC as her evening show is canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Reid is leaving MSNBC, the network's new president announced in a memo to staff on Monday, marking an end to the political analyst and anchor's prime time news show.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Joy Reid speaks during the during the TIME 100 Summit, April 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - Joy Reid speaks during the during the TIME 100 Summit, April 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Reid's namesake show, “The ReidOut,” has been a fixture of MSNBC's evening programming since 2020. In the hourlong newscast, held at 7 p.m. E.T., Reid conducts extensive interviews with politicians and other newsmakers.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years," MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler wrote Monday. ”Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series."

In the coming weeks, Kulter added, rotating anchors will host Reid's hour.

Current hosts of MSNBC's “The Weekend” — Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez — will now move to weekdays at 7 p.m. to host a new ensemble news program, Kulter also noted in Monday's memo.

News reports about MSNBC cancelling “The ReidOut” emerged online over the weekend. Prior to Kulter's memo, Reid took to social media to thank those who she said had reached out to her with messages of support.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” Reid wrote in a message posted to BlueSky and Instagram just after midnight. “So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

