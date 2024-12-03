All sections
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate probationary workers let go in

JANIE HAR, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 13
Woman trapped in crashed car survives on creek water for 6 d...
WorldMar. 13
RFK Jr.’s first month as health secretary: Touting French fr...
WorldMar. 13
Iconic pet reindeer in Alaska falls mysteriously ill after s...
WorldMar. 13
IRS swaps its chief counsel for a lawyer friendly with DOGE,...
Related
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice
WorldMar. 13
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice
Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tax
WorldMar. 13
Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tax
10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and fire at Denver assisted living facility
WorldMar. 13
10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and fire at Denver assisted living facility
Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball
WorldMar. 13
Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball
Senate Democrats refuse to go along with GOP spending plan, as shutdown deadline nears
WorldMar. 13
Senate Democrats refuse to go along with GOP spending plan, as shutdown deadline nears
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival
WorldMar. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
WorldMar. 13
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
WorldMar. 13
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy