All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts.

LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Flowers and a sign are placed outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)
FILE - Flowers and a sign are placed outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those who were placed on administrative leave.

The lawsuit singled out Musk as a defendant covered by the preliminary injunction. Lawyers for USAID employees and contractors had requested the order.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
Israel's surprise bombardment plunged Palestinians back into...
WorldMar. 18
US immigration flights set off terrified international searc...
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon aims to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a thi...
WorldMar. 18
Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks p...
Related
EPA plans to eliminate scientific research team, could fire more than 1,000 employees
WorldMar. 18
EPA plans to eliminate scientific research team, could fire more than 1,000 employees
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mideast Wars Gaza
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mideast Wars Gaza
US births rose last year, but experts don't see it as a trend
WorldMar. 18
US births rose last year, but experts don't see it as a trend
Behind the story of the return of stuck NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams
WorldMar. 18
Behind the story of the return of stuck NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams
Teens charged with murder in hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media
WorldMar. 18
Teens charged with murder in hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting
WorldMar. 18
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
WorldMar. 18
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
WorldMar. 18
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy