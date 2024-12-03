All sections
WorldMarch 12, 2025

Kenya-based content moderators mourn Nigerian colleague who 'was desperate to go home'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Technology workers in Kenya have held a vigil for a colleague who died in unclear circumstances after she was unable to travel to her home in Nigeria for two years.

EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
A Kenya-based content moderator views in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, a photo of a former colleague, Ladi Anzaki Olubunm, who died in unclear circumstances (AP Photo/Evelyne Musambi)
A Kenya-based content moderator views in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, a photo of a former colleague, Ladi Anzaki Olubunm, who died in unclear circumstances (AP Photo/Evelyne Musambi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Technology workers in Kenya have held a vigil for a colleague who died in unclear circumstances after she was unable to travel to her home in Nigeria for two years.

Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a content moderator for TikTok employed by the subcontractor Teleperformance Kenya, died last week and her decomposing body was discovered in her house after three days.

It was unclear what caused her death, but colleagues say she had complained of fatigue and was “desperate to go back home.”

Teleperformance Kenya told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they didn't deny Olubunmi her leave to go home. Her family in Nigeria says she only traveled once since coming to Kenya three years ago.

Content moderators working for subcontracted firms based in Kenya have in the past described working conditions that they say include lower than average pay, lack of mental health support, long working hours and intimidation.

More than 100 former Facebook content moderators have sued the social media company over what they say is poor pay, horrible working conditions and unfair termination of employment by Facebook’s subcontracted Kenya-based firm, Samasource.

Dozens of content moderators and data labelers working for various global tech companies met during Tuesday’s vigil and said that poor working conditions may have contributed to their colleague’s death.

“There are more than 100 Nigerians working under Teleperformance company who haven’t had work permits for the last two years and so they have not been able to travel home despite having an annual return ticket benefit,” said Kauna Malgwi, a friend of the deceased.

Olubunmi’s family was informed of her death a day after her body was discovered by a neighbor.

Teleperformance emailed Olubunmi’s brother notifying him of her death and gave him contacts of Kenyan investigating officers who he could call for information, autopsy and burial arrangements.

“The family cannot afford to take her body home, so they are considering asking her church in Nairobi to bury her,” Malgwi said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 12
Most AAPI adults don't support cutting agencies and want a f...
WorldMar. 12
Court records say a passenger attacked a flight attendant, s...
WorldMar. 12
Trade war threatens to rekindle inflation that economists be...
WorldMar. 12
Philippine ex-president Duterte is heading to The Hague to f...
Related
Russian missiles kill 5 in Ukraine as Kremlin mulls ceasefire prospects
WorldMar. 12
Russian missiles kill 5 in Ukraine as Kremlin mulls ceasefire prospects
Kobe Bryant's former players remember his words during their first year of college basketball
WorldMar. 12
Kobe Bryant's former players remember his words during their first year of college basketball
Pope Francis notching important milestones this week as he recovers from pneumonia in Rome hospital
WorldMar. 12
Pope Francis notching important milestones this week as he recovers from pneumonia in Rome hospital
Pakistani security forces battle to free about 300 hostages aboard a hijacked train
WorldMar. 12
Pakistani security forces battle to free about 300 hostages aboard a hijacked train
The EU says its countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go into effect on April 1
WorldMar. 12
The EU says its countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go into effect on April 1
Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland's parliamentary election as Trump seeks control
WorldMar. 12
Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland's parliamentary election as Trump seeks control
A baby sea lion performs rhythmic gymnastics feats in Washington state
WorldMar. 12
A baby sea lion performs rhythmic gymnastics feats in Washington state
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Election
WorldMar. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Election
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy