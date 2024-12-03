All sections
WorldFebruary 12, 2025

Kremlin says unidentified Russian freed in US in exchange for Moscow's release of Marc Fogel

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian citizen was freed in the United States in exchange for Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, but refused to identify them until they arrive in Russia.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Marc Fogel listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Marc Fogel listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian citizen was freed in the United States in exchange for Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, but refused to identify them until they arrive in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the unidentified individual would return to Russia “in the coming days,” and when they are on the Russian soil, their name would be revealed — unlike during past prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Washington, when Russians and Americans were released simultaneously and their identities were revealed right away.

Fogel, an American history teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, has been released and was returned to the U.S. on Tuesday in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Fogel was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, left Russia with Fogel and brought him to the White House, where Trump greeted him.

“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” Fogel said as he stood next to Trump with an American flag draped around his shoulders.

Fogel, who is from Pennsylvania and was expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day, said that he would forever be indebted to Trump.

The president declined to say if he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Fogel, but Fogel praised the Russian leader as “very generous and statesmanlike in granting me a pardon.”

Asked about the terms of the deal, Trump said: “Very fair, very, very fair, very reasonable. Not like deals you’ve seen over the years. They were very fair.”

He didn't say what the United States provided in exchange for Fogel’s release.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 12
Migrants stranded in Mexico try to start a new life after Tr...
WorldFeb. 12
Modi and Trump's friendly rapport may be tested as Indian pr...
WorldFeb. 12
Hegseth makes first visit to NATO with allies impatient to h...
WorldFeb. 12
UN rights office estimates up to 1,400 killed in crackdown o...
Related
Trump doubles down on plan to empty Gaza. This is what he has said and what's at stake
WorldFeb. 12
Trump doubles down on plan to empty Gaza. This is what he has said and what's at stake
Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish get Rock Hall nominations
WorldFeb. 12
Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish get Rock Hall nominations
Australian hospital examines patient records after nurse claims to have killed Israelis
WorldFeb. 12
Australian hospital examines patient records after nurse claims to have killed Israelis
Middle East latest: Israeli military says it struck 2 people in Gaza who were flying a drone
WorldFeb. 12
Middle East latest: Israeli military says it struck 2 people in Gaza who were flying a drone
Movie Review: Bridget Jones is middle-aged now. And we still love her, just as she is
WorldFeb. 12
Movie Review: Bridget Jones is middle-aged now. And we still love her, just as she is
Kilauea is spewing lava again. It is the Hawaii volcano's latest activity in an on-and-off eruption
WorldFeb. 12
Kilauea is spewing lava again. It is the Hawaii volcano's latest activity in an on-and-off eruption
Snow and freezing rain pummel the mid-Atlantic while California prepares for likely flooding
WorldFeb. 12
Snow and freezing rain pummel the mid-Atlantic while California prepares for likely flooding
Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceasefire teeters
WorldFeb. 12
Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceasefire teeters
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy