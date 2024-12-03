All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

Lava fountain height soars in latest episode of Hawaii volcano eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava fountains from a

AP News, Associated Press
This image provided by United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday, March 5 2025. (United States Geological Survey via AP)
This image provided by United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday, March 5 2025. (United States Geological Survey via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this webcam photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a fountain of lava shoots up from the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this webcam photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a fountain of lava shoots up from the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava fountains from a Hawaii volcano reached heights of 600 feet (180 meters) during the latest episode of an eruption that has been pausing and resuming for several months.

Fountains dropped in height 250 feet (80 meters) to 300 feet (90 meters) on Tuesday night, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. On Wednesday morning, a webcam still showed tall bursts of fiery red lava and billowing smoke.

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

Tuesday marked the eruption's 12th episode. What began in the morning with sporadic, small flows became continuous fountaining in the afternoon, the observatory said. Lava fountains reached 150 to 165 feet (45 to 60 meters) and then later grew.

No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the park for views of the fiery show.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days. Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 5
Trump administration moves to drop Idaho emergency abortion ...
WorldMar. 5
White House confirms 'ongoing talks and discussions' with Ha...
WorldMar. 5
Avalanche buries at least 3 skiers near Anchorage, Alaska of...
WorldMar. 5
NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft ...
Related
Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire
WorldMar. 5
Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire
South Carolina Supreme Court rejects man's final appeal, clearing way for firing squad execution
WorldMar. 5
South Carolina Supreme Court rejects man's final appeal, clearing way for firing squad execution
Mysterious affliction causing endangered sawfish to spin and die resurfaces in Florida
WorldMar. 5
Mysterious affliction causing endangered sawfish to spin and die resurfaces in Florida
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy prices, following similar move by Zepbound-maker Eli Lilly
WorldMar. 5
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy prices, following similar move by Zepbound-maker Eli Lilly
US Rep. and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dies at 70
WorldMar. 5
US Rep. and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dies at 70
US charges Chinese hackers, government officials in broad cyberespionage campaign
WorldMar. 5
US charges Chinese hackers, government officials in broad cyberespionage campaign
Kremlin says a 2022 Ukrainian decree bans Zelenskyy from talks with Putin
WorldMar. 5
Kremlin says a 2022 Ukrainian decree bans Zelenskyy from talks with Putin
Ancient humans made tools from animal bones 1.5 million years ago
WorldMar. 5
Ancient humans made tools from animal bones 1.5 million years ago
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy