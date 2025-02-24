All sections
WorldFebruary 24, 2025

Lester Holt to step down as the anchor of NBC's flagship 'Nightly News' program

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's veteran Lester Holt will step down as anchor of the network's flagship “Nightly News” broadcast.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - NBC news anchor Lester Holt speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 27, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - NBC news anchor Lester Holt speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 27, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's veteran Lester Holt will step down as anchor of the network's flagship “Nightly News” broadcast.

Holt, who has been been the face of “Nightly News” for a decade, will remain at NBC. In a note to staff Monday, he said he would be expanding his work on NBC's “Dateline," taking on a full-time role.

The transition is expected to take place early this summer. No firm date or successor for “NBC Nightly News” has been named yet.

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News,” Holt wrote on Monday, while thanking colleagues. “A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history.”

Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of NBC News Programming, applauded Holt's legacy at “Nightly News” and reiterated that the anchor will stay at NBC “for years to come.”

“Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization,” Rodriguez wrote.

Holt joined NBC back in 2000. He became the permanent anchor of "Nightly News” in June 2015 — after anchoring weekend editions for eight years — and has been the principal anchor of “Dateline” since September 2011, per NBC.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 24
Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff th...
WorldFeb. 24
FDA moves to rehire medical device staffers fired only days ...
WorldFeb. 24
Yankees will play Sinatra's 'New York, New York' only after ...
WorldFeb. 24
More pressure on Rwanda as Congo says rebel uprising has kil...
Related
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning singer with an intimate style, dies at 88
WorldFeb. 24
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning singer with an intimate style, dies at 88
Come 'Beyond the Gates' for the first Black-led soap opera — the first new network soap in decades
WorldFeb. 24
Come 'Beyond the Gates' for the first Black-led soap opera — the first new network soap in decades
Patients struggle with lack of consistent coverage for popular weight-loss drugs
WorldFeb. 24
Patients struggle with lack of consistent coverage for popular weight-loss drugs
Trump's Justice Department enforcer is no stranger to complaints about his conduct
WorldFeb. 24
Trump's Justice Department enforcer is no stranger to complaints about his conduct
Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines
WorldFeb. 24
Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines
The Latest: Federal workers face mass confusion as Musk’s deadline to list accomplishments looms
WorldFeb. 24
The Latest: Federal workers face mass confusion as Musk’s deadline to list accomplishments looms
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, February 24, 2025
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, February 24, 2025
The biggest takeaways from Germany's election, which will bring change to the EU's leading power
WorldFeb. 24
The biggest takeaways from Germany's election, which will bring change to the EU's leading power
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy