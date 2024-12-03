List of winners so far at the 97th Academy Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Sean Baker's screenplay for “A Real Pain” was another winner as the Oscars got underway.

“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while “In the Shadow of the Cypress” won for best animated short. Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here's a running list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Original Screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Animated Film

“Flow”

Animated Short Film

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Costume Design

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

