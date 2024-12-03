All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

List of winners so far at the 97th Academy Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kieran Culkin

Sean Baker accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Paul Tazewell, winner of the award for best costume design for "Wicked," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sean Baker arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Sean Baker's screenplay for “A Real Pain” was another winner as the Oscars got underway.

“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while “In the Shadow of the Cypress” won for best animated short. Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here's a running list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Original Screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Animated Film

“Flow”

Animated Short Film

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Costume Design

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

