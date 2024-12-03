All sections
WorldFebruary 2, 2025

Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Mavs in blockbuster trade, AP source says

Luka Doncic led Dallas to the NBA Finals last season. Anthony Davis won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Injured Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles as he holds the game ball in a time out during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Injured Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles as he holds the game ball in a time out during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS

They're switching teams now — in an absolute blockbuster.

Doncic is being traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis, a person with knowledge of the agreement said early Sunday.

Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team can announce the deal while it awaits league approval.

The Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal, said the source. ESPN, which first reported the trade, said Jalen Hood-Schifino and two draft picks will be headed to the Jazz. The Dallas Morning News also reported those details on the trade.

The trade news broke about an hour after the Lakers beat New York at Madison Square Garden. Davis was not with the Lakers for the game; he has been back in Los Angeles because of an abdominal injury that needed assessing.

Doncic has not played for Dallas since Christmas Day, when he was sidelined with a strained left calf.

"I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

The deal, at least for now, would pair Doncic with LeBron James as the new 1-2 punch in Los Angeles, while Davis would be forming a new star duo with Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

And there was immediate shock on social media when the news hit.

“Luka getting traded from Dallas has to have a deeper story behind it," Cleveland center Tristan Thompson wrote on X. “This just doesn’t happen on a random Saturday night.”

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wondered in another post if it was a joke: “April fools right?” he asked.

Evidently not.

Dallas plays at Cleveland on Sunday, while the Lakers are off until visiting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. It's not clear when Doncic or Davis could play for their new clubs: the trade needs NBA approval, and both are dealing with injuries without any publicly known firm timetable for their returns.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

