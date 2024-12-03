All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm to be honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Actor Jon Hamm, who rose to fame as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series “Mad Men” and more recently appeared in “Fargo” and “Landman,” will be honored Friday night as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
FILE - Jon Hamm arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jon Hamm arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world’s third-oldest still operating, said Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast. Afterward, he will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.”

“Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,” Producer Willow Woodward said in a statement, referring to the fate of Hamm’s character in the last episode of the 2024 Paramount+ series “Landman.” “But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January.”

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Hamm is best known for starring in “Mad Men,” but he has had a storied acting career. Among his achievements, he received Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his portrayal of Sheriff Roy Tillman in the FX series “Fargo,” he has starred in several movies, including “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and he has hosted “Saturday Night Live” three times.

Other recent Man of the Year winners have included Barry Keoghan last year, Bob Odenkirk in 2023 and Jason Bateman in 2022.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo has been named Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the Year Award. She will receive her award Feb. 6.

