WorldMarch 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev wins undisputed light heavyweight belt with unanimous decision over Alex Pereira

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Magomed Ankalaev’s plan coming into Saturday’s light heavyweight bout at UFC 313 was to pressure Alex Pereira.

W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press
Magomed Ankalaev hits Alex Pereira during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Magomed Ankalaev hits Alex Pereira during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Magomed Ankalaev celebrates after defeating Alex Pereira in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Magomed Ankalaev celebrates after defeating Alex Pereira in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Pereira hits Magomed Ankalaev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Alex Pereira hits Magomed Ankalaev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Pereira kicks Magomed Ankalaev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Alex Pereira kicks Magomed Ankalaev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Gaethje, left, celebrates after defeating Rafael Fiziev in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Justin Gaethje, left, celebrates after defeating Rafael Fiziev in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Magomed Ankalaev celebrates after defeating Alex Pereira in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Magomed Ankalaev celebrates after defeating Alex Pereira in a UFC 313 mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Gaethje falls to the mat against Rafael Fiziev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Justin Gaethje falls to the mat against Rafael Fiziev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Gaethje, right, fights Rafael Fiziev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Justin Gaethje, right, fights Rafael Fiziev during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Gaethje, right, and Rafael Fiziev exchange blows during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Justin Gaethje, right, and Rafael Fiziev exchange blows during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mauricio Ruffy kicks King Green during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mauricio Ruffy kicks King Green during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mauricio Ruffy celebrates after defeating King Green during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mauricio Ruffy celebrates after defeating King Green during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amanda Lemos, right, fights Iasmin Lucindo during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts strawweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Amanda Lemos, right, fights Iasmin Lucindo during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts strawweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ignacio Bahamondes, right, fights Jalin Turner during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ignacio Bahamondes, right, fights Jalin Turner during a UFC 313 mixed martial arts lightweight bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS

And then add more pressure. And more.

The strategy worked, as Ankalaev scored a stunning upset with a unanimous decision to take Pereira’s undisputed light heavyweight belt.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Ankalaev said in the ring during the post-fight interview through a translator. “It’s been such a long way, and it’s my dream. It’s on my waist.”

All three judges scored in favor of Ankalaev (21-1-1), with scores of 49-46 and two at 48-47.

Ankalaev was never intimidated by his well-decorated opponent, even after enduring a barrage of leg kicks in the first round.

Rather than play things cautiously, Ankalaev went on the offensive and stayed aggressive in backing down Pereira while using an overpowering left hand that continued to stagger UFC’s top active star.

Bruce Buffer’s announcement with the result propelled a chorus of boos from the pro-Pereira crowd.

“I knew it would be a war,” said Pereira (12-3-0), who was putting his belt on the line for the fourth time. “Every fight of mine is a war.”

Pereira (12-2), who turns 38 on July 7, closed -120 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

As close as the fight was, UFC President and CEO Dana White had one word when asked about a potential rematch: “Probably."

In the co-main event, the No. 3-ranked lightweight and fan favorite Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) earned a unanimous decision over No. 11 Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0) in what was tabbed “ Fight of the Night.” Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, who pulled out because of a hand injury. Gatheje dropped Fiziev with a stiff right uppercut in the second round.

Lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0) earned a first-round win when he made Jalin Turner (14-9-0) tap after administering a triangle choke at the 2:29 mark. Turner left the cage and waited in front of press row for Bahamondes to finish his interview, intending to return to the cage to leave his gloves and signify his retirement. Security would not let him return, however.

No. 5 strawweight contender Amanda Lemos improved to 15-4-1 with a unanimous decision over seventh-ranked Iasmin Lucindo (17-6-0).

Mauricio Ruffy (12-1-0) delivered a spinning heel kick with his right foot to the temple of King Green (32-17-1) to score a vicious knockout just 2:07 into the first round of their lightweight bout.

Just after Ruffy’s knockout kick and before the women’s bout, a tribute video for Robbie Lawler played in honor of the former welterweight champion. Watching cageside, an emotional Lawler received a standing ovation as it was announced he would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing as a member of the Class of 2025. The ceremony will take place as part of the 13th Annual UFC International Fight Week on June 26.

“Robbie was an absolute killer, and I have a ton of respect for his toughness and his fighting style, which helped grow the sport of MMA and UFC by attracting a lot of new fans,” UFC president and CEO Dana White said in a statement.

___

This story has been changed to correct the scores in the 2nd graf.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

