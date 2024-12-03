All sections
WorldMarch 21, 2025

Major League Baseball removes references to `diversity' from MLB Careers home page

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball removed references to "diversity” from its

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball removed references to "diversity” from its MLB Careers home page following an executive order by President Donald Trump that could lead to possible federal action against organizations using DEI programs in violation of his administration's interpretation of civil rights law.

“Our values on diversity remain unchanged," MLB said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of evaluating our programs for any modifications to eligibility criteria that are needed to ensure our programs are compliant with federal law as they continue forward.”

The removal of the references was first reported by the website cupofcoffeenews.com.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who launched a Diversity Pipeline Program in 2016, said following an owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, last month that MLB was evaluating the interpretation of law coming from the federal government.

“Our values, particularly our values on diversity, remain unchanged, but another value that is pretty important to us is we always try to comply with what the law is,” he said. "There seems to be an evolution going on here. We’re following that very carefully. Obviously, when things get a little more settled, we’ll examine each of our programs and make sure that while the values remain the same that we’re also consistent with what the law requires.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 21
FACT FOCUS: Posts falsely claim federal judiciary members ar...
WorldMar. 21
Legal experts say Trump official broke law by saying 'Buy Te...
WorldMar. 21
With her comeback season almost finished, Lindsey Vonn alrea...
WorldMar. 21
Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate en route to Roma...
Related
PHOTO GALLERY:The Persian New Year of Nowruz
WorldMar. 21
PHOTO GALLERY:The Persian New Year of Nowruz
Pope Francis advisers say he'll recover from pneumonia and a 'new stage' is opening for him
WorldMar. 21
Pope Francis advisers say he'll recover from pneumonia and a 'new stage' is opening for him
Trump has ordered the dismantling of the US Education Department. Here's what that means
WorldMar. 21
Trump has ordered the dismantling of the US Education Department. Here's what that means
Texas measles outbreak expected to last for months, though vaccinations are up from last year
WorldMar. 21
Texas measles outbreak expected to last for months, though vaccinations are up from last year
PHOTO COLLECTION: China World Indoor Athletics
WorldMar. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: China World Indoor Athletics
A NASA spacecraft will make another close pass of the sun
WorldMar. 21
A NASA spacecraft will make another close pass of the sun
Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games
WorldMar. 21
Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games
NYC will eventually have to abandon part of its water supply if it keeps getting saltier
WorldMar. 21
NYC will eventually have to abandon part of its water supply if it keeps getting saltier
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy