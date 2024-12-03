All sections
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

Man is seriously injured in attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, police say

BERLIN (AP) — An assailant seriously injured a man in an attack at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial on Friday evening, police said. German media reported that the man was stabbed.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE - The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Flowers lie on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Berlin, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE - Flowers lie on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Berlin, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police said they were investigating the attack at the memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin. It is also located near the U.S. Embassy.

There was no indication yet of motive for the attack.

Berlin police said the victim was seriously injured around 6 p.m. and taken to a hospital. The German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported that the man was injured in a stabbing, citing police sources. Another newspaper, Berliner Zeitung reported the same.

Police said they were attending to the witnesses who saw the attack, while the newspapers reported that police were carrying out a manhunt for the perpetrator.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe is a memorial in Berlin to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The attack comes two days before Germans vote in a national election on Sunday.

