WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio, known for her powerful voice and fierce defense of women, died at her home in Veracruz early Monday at the age of 77.

BERENICE BAUTISTA, Associated Press
FILE - Paquita La Del Barrio performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP), File
FILE - Paquita La Del Barrio performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP), File
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio poses backstage with the Premio La Voz at the first annual Mexican Billboard Awards, Oct. 20, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio poses backstage with the Premio La Voz at the first annual Mexican Billboard Awards, Oct. 20, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio speaks at Club Nokia at the L.A. Live, May 5, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio speaks at Club Nokia at the L.A. Live, May 5, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio speaks at Club Nokia at the L.A. Live, May 5, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio speaks at Club Nokia at the L.A. Live, May 5, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio, known for her powerful voice and fierce defense of women, died at her home in Veracruz early Monday at the age of 77.

Her passing was announced on her official social media accounts and confirmed by her representatives to The Associated Press. The state capital of Veracruz will mourn the loss of the iconic singer, who had faced a number of recent health problems.

“With deep pain and sadness we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ at her home in Veracruz," the statement said. "She was a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music.”

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas, Paquita la del Barrio captivated audiences with songs of heartbreak and betrayal, including anthems like “Rata de dos patas” and “Tres veces te engañé.” While her fan base was predominantly women, her powerful performances also drew men to her concerts.

“At the beginning, many men said 'Why would I go, to get shamed? ... Now they join the concerts. They go with their girlfriend, their wife and they love it,” Paquita said in a 2016 interview with the AP.

A two-time Grammy and Latin Grammy nominee, Paquita la del Barrio received recognition from across the industry, including the Billboard Latin Music Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2021, which was presented to her by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

News of her death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. The Latin Grammys and Apple Music were among the many who took to social media to mourn her passing.

“RIP Paquita la del Barrio, the feminist icon from Mexico who sang what others were afraid to say,” wrote Apple Music on the social platform X.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

