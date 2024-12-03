All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at at 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 “Harriet the Spy” hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” — has died. She was 39.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Michelle Trachtenberg appears at The Art of Elysium's Ninth annual Heaven Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Michelle Trachtenberg appears at The Art of Elysium's Ninth annual Heaven Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)Rich Fury/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 “Harriet the Spy” hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” — has died. She was 39.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. at luxury residential tower in midtown where “officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” according to an NYPD statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

Representatives for Trachtenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trachtenberg rose to fame at just 10, as the plucky titular snoop in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

Her death was first reported by the New York Post.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 26
Egg prices could jump another 41% this year, USDA says, as T...
WorldFeb. 26
Slack platform down as users report service outage
WorldFeb. 26
Trump sees 'a thirst' for his 'gold card' visa idea with $5 ...
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Brazil Carnival
Related
Amazon's new AI-powered Alexa promises to be your 'best friend in a digital world' for a monthly fee
WorldFeb. 26
Amazon's new AI-powered Alexa promises to be your 'best friend in a digital world' for a monthly fee
Supreme Court seems likely to rule for Ohio woman claiming job bias because she's straight
WorldFeb. 26
Supreme Court seems likely to rule for Ohio woman claiming job bias because she's straight
Recent aviation disasters and close calls stoke fears about the safety of flying
WorldFeb. 26
Recent aviation disasters and close calls stoke fears about the safety of flying
The Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs in a new memo
WorldFeb. 26
The Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs in a new memo
A whale caught in fishing nets has been freed off Poland's Baltic coast
WorldFeb. 26
A whale caught in fishing nets has been freed off Poland's Baltic coast
First measles death is reported in the West Texas outbreak that's infected more than 120 people
WorldFeb. 26
First measles death is reported in the West Texas outbreak that's infected more than 120 people
Meet the musician who taught Timothée Chalamet to play guitar like Bob Dylan
WorldFeb. 26
Meet the musician who taught Timothée Chalamet to play guitar like Bob Dylan
Iran accelerates production of near weapons-grade uranium, IAEA says, as tensions with US ratchet up
WorldFeb. 26
Iran accelerates production of near weapons-grade uranium, IAEA says, as tensions with US ratchet up
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy