All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan

Arab leaders meeting in Egypt are set to approve a counterproposal to President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arab leaders meeting in Egypt are set to approve a counterproposal to President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and transformed into a beach destination.

The summit on Tuesday hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is expected to include the leaders of regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose support is seen as crucial for any postwar plan.

Egypt has developed an alternative plan in which Palestinians would be relocated to safe areas inside Gaza equipped with mobile homes and shelters while its cities are rebuilt. Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, an opponent of Hamas, was attending the summit.

Israel has ruled out any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and along with the United States has demanded Hamas’ disarmament. The fragile ceasefire that took hold in January is meanwhile in limbo and the war could resume.

Trump shocked the region last month when he suggested Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents be resettled in other countries. He said the United States would take ownership of the war-ravaged territory and redevelop it into a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced the proposal, which was roundly rejected by Palestinians, Arab countries and human rights experts, who said it would likely violate international law.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 4
EU ponders 800 billion euro plan to beef up defenses to coun...
WorldMar. 4
Here's what tariffs are and how they work
WorldMar. 4
Ukrainians wake up to Trump's pause on all military aid
WorldMar. 4
Pope resting after acute breathing crises forced him to resu...
Related
Takeaways from AP's report on Greenlanders resisting Trump's talk of acquiring their homeland
WorldMar. 4
Takeaways from AP's report on Greenlanders resisting Trump's talk of acquiring their homeland
On a cold northern island, a mantra rises: 'Greenland is not for sale'
WorldMar. 4
On a cold northern island, a mantra rises: 'Greenland is not for sale'
PHOTO COLLECTION: China Congress
WorldMar. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: China Congress
Syrian refugee family that Pope Francis brought to Rome prays for him as they build new life
WorldMar. 4
Syrian refugee family that Pope Francis brought to Rome prays for him as they build new life
New Orleans rushes to rework Mardi Gras celebrations in the face of storm and twister warnings
WorldMar. 4
New Orleans rushes to rework Mardi Gras celebrations in the face of storm and twister warnings
Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are now in effect, kicking off trade war
WorldMar. 4
Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are now in effect, kicking off trade war
Australia's most generous blood plasma donor dies aged 88
WorldMar. 4
Australia's most generous blood plasma donor dies aged 88
New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with costumes and revelry despite weather concerns
WorldMar. 4
New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with costumes and revelry despite weather concerns
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy