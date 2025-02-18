All sections
WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Middle East latest: Egypt postpones Arab summit on Gaza to March 4

Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter U.S.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows tents amidst the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows tents amidst the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers gather in northern Israel after Israeli forces withdrew from border villages in southern Lebanon ,Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers gather in northern Israel after Israeli forces withdrew from border villages in southern Lebanon ,Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli forces operate in a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli forces operate in a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip and take over the territory.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the summit would be held in Cairo on March 4 allow for further “logistical and objective preparations.”

The summit, which had been scheduled for Feb. 27, came after Trump’s proposal sent shockwaves across the region.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected any displacement of the territory’s population. Israel has welcomed the proposal, which human rights groups say could amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.

Trump has suggested the Palestinians could be resettled in Egypt and Jordan, both of which have vehemently rejected the idea. Egypt has said the proposal could undermine its nearly half-century peace treaty with Israel.

Here's the latest:

UN agency says Israel shuts 4 schools in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli forces raided four of its schools in east Jerusalem, ordering their closure.

Israel has severed all ties with the agency, known as UNRWA, and bars it from operating in its territory. It says the agency allowed itself to be infiltrated by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, allegations denied by U.N. officials.

UNRWA said police entered a training center by force on Tuesday, firing tear gas and sound grenades and ordering its evacuation. It said 350 students and 30 staff were present during the raid on the Qalandiya Training Center.

It said police and city officials ordered the closure of three other schools in east Jerusalem, two of which proceeded with the school day.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA director for the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, said the raids were an “unacceptable violation of United Nations privileges and immunities,” and a “denial of the right to education for children and trainees.”

Egypt postpones Arab summit on Gaza

CAIRO — Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip and take over the territory.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a terse statement on Tuesday that the summit would be held in Cairo on March 4 allow for further “logistical and objective preparations,” without elaborating.

The summit, which had been scheduled for Feb. 27, came after Trump’s proposal sent shockwaves across the region.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected any displacement of the territory’s population. Israel has welcomed the proposal, which human rights groups say could amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.

