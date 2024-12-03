All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

Middle East latest: Far-right party leader returns to Netanyahu's Cabinet after strikes pummel Gaza

The leader of a far-right party on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians inspect their damaged house following an Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians inspect their damaged house following an Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The leader of a far-right party on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out a wave of heavy strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Itamar Ben-Gvir had left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas, which was shattered by Israel's bombardment on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel ignited the fighting.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday's strikes killed at least 409 people, including 173 children and 88 women. Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry’s records department, described it as the deadliest day in Gaza since the start of the war.

Here's the latest:

Ben-Gvir returns to Netanyahu's government

A government statement on Wednesday said Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, regained his portfolio as national security minister. He had left the coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas.

His return strengthens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition ahead of a crucial budget vote this month and improves its chances of surviving until the next scheduled elections in October 2026.

Ben-Gvir supports the full resumption of the war with the aim of annihilating Hamas, depopulating Gaza through what he refers to as the voluntary migration of Palestinians and rebuilding Jewish settlements there.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 19
Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mou...
WorldMar. 19
Iran celebrates ancient fire festival ahead of Persian New Y...
WorldMar. 19
Openly gay soccer player still faces online death threats
WorldMar. 19
Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alle...
Related
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
WorldMar. 19
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit
WorldMar. 19
CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House
WorldMar. 19
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House
PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year
WorldMar. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year
Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants
WorldMar. 19
Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants
PHOTO COLLECTION: Extreme Weather Spain Floods
WorldMar. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Extreme Weather Spain Floods
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service
WorldMar. 18
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service
AP PHOTOS: Boat tours and ash scatterings help beleaguered California salmon fleet stay afloat
WorldMar. 18
AP PHOTOS: Boat tours and ash scatterings help beleaguered California salmon fleet stay afloat
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy