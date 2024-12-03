All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the operation was a one-time pressure tactic or if the 17-month-old war was being resumed altogether.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 44 people were killed in the airstrikes.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at ...
WorldMar. 18
AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims a...
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon restores a few webpages honoring servicemembers but...
WorldMar. 18
Israel launches new strikes against Hamas and promises ‘incr...
Related
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
WorldMar. 17
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
WorldMar. 17
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
WorldMar. 17
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
WorldMar. 17
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
WorldMar. 17
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
WorldMar. 17
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
WorldMar. 17
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy