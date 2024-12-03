All sections
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Middle East latest: UN-backed experts accuse Israel of sexual and gender-based violence in Gaza

United Nations-backed experts have accused Israel of “the systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other gender-based violence” in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Displaced Palestinians lives in a school run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, west of Gaza City, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Displaced Palestinians lives in a school run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, west of Gaza City, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

United Nations-backed experts have accused Israel of “the systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other gender-based violence” in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s mission to the U.N. in Geneva rejected the accusations and accused the commission, which was created by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, of relying on “second-hand, single, uncorroborated sources.”

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory is led by former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay. Its findings can be used as evidence for the International Criminal Court or other bodies that seek to prosecute war crimes.

Israel has refused to cooperate with the commission, accusing it and the council of being biased against it.

In its report released Thursday, the commission examined the widespread destruction of Gaza, the use of heavy explosives in civilian areas and Israeli attacks on hospitals and health facilities. It said all three led to “disproportionate violence against women and children.”

Israel says it took extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians in the 15-month war, which has been paused by a fragile ceasefire. It blames civilian deaths and destruction on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas.

The commission also accused Israeli security forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees. Israel denies any systematic abuse of prisoners and says it takes action when there are violations.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. A U.N. envoy last year said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and sexual violence in the attack.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 13
Canada's Couche-Tard's chief stresses 'friendly' interest in...
WorldMar. 13
Russia says it has retaken Kursk's biggest town from Ukraine...
WorldMar. 13
Pakistan's leader to meet with survivors and commandos who e...
WorldMar. 13
Ohtani's Tokyo airport arrival hidden from fans hoping to ca...
Related
F1's Mercedes chief Wolff says he's not looking to sign Verstappen for 2026
WorldMar. 13
F1's Mercedes chief Wolff says he's not looking to sign Verstappen for 2026
Pope marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy hospitalized but with condition improving
WorldMar. 13
Pope marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy hospitalized but with condition improving
Syria flashes signs of peril and promise in a week of violence and diplomacy
WorldMar. 13
Syria flashes signs of peril and promise in a week of violence and diplomacy
Asian shares decline despite rebound on Wall St as investors await next steps in trade wars
WorldMar. 13
Asian shares decline despite rebound on Wall St as investors await next steps in trade wars
Vaccinating poultry could help cut soaring egg prices but US remains hesitant
WorldMar. 13
Vaccinating poultry could help cut soaring egg prices but US remains hesitant
Communal sweating in saunas is the hottest wellness trend taking over the UK
WorldMar. 13
Communal sweating in saunas is the hottest wellness trend taking over the UK
A government program made tax filing free and more efficient. Musk and DOGE may get rid of it anyway
WorldMar. 13
A government program made tax filing free and more efficient. Musk and DOGE may get rid of it anyway
FEMA launches review of migrant shelter aid, suggesting smuggling laws were violated
WorldMar. 13
FEMA launches review of migrant shelter aid, suggesting smuggling laws were violated
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy