WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Middle East latest: US allies, adversaries quickly reject Trump's proposal to 'take over' Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States

From left to right, Awad, Salma, and Mahmoud play by throwing paper onto a burning pile of garbage in the streets, as there is no refuse collection and people are disposing of their rubbish in the open, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A view of an area in Gaza City destroyed during fightings between the Israeli army against Hamas, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People attend a rally calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, ahead of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People attend a rally calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, ahead of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People attend a rally calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, ahead of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A man sits by a fire in an area littered with rubble from buildings demolished during the Israeli army's ground and air offensive against Hamas in Gaza City, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents was swiftly rejected and denounced on Wednesday by American allies and adversaries alike.

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

His remarks drew swift opposition and were certain to roil the ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.

___

Here's the latest:

US House Speaker praises Trump's remarks as taking ‘bold action’

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, praised Trump’s remarks as taking a “bold action in hopes of achieving lasting peace in Gaza.”

“We are hopeful this brings much needed stability and security to the region,” he wrote on X.

Houthi leader says Trump's Gaza plan represents ‘American arrogance’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An official with Yemen’s Houthi rebels has criticized President Donald Trump’s comments on the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi leader, wrote on the social platform X that Trump’s remarks represented “American arrogance” that will subsume all if it is met with “submission from the Arabs.”

“If Egypt or Jordan or both decide to challenge America, Yemen will stand with all its strength by its side, to the furthest extent and without red lines,” he added.

The Houthis launched attacks on Israel and commercial shipping running through the Red Sea corridor during the Israel-Hamas war. Its attacks have stopped with the ceasefire in the war, but transits through the Suez Canal, crucial to Egypt’s economy, halved during its campaign.

Rubio backs Trump's comments on the Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has backed President Donald Trump’s comments on the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas," Rubio wrote on the social platform X.

“The United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again,” Rubio wrote in a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. “Our pursuit is one of lasting peace in the region for all people.”

However, the comments by Trump drew immediate criticism from Saudi Arabia and others in the Mideast, which long has advocated for the Palestinians to have an independent state of their own in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

