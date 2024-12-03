All sections
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Middle East latest: US suspension of funds leaves UN health operations in Gaza in limbo

A Trump administration move to

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Mona Al-Zebda, displaced from Gaza City, bakes bread at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians at the Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Mona Al-Zebda, displaced from Gaza City, bakes bread at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians at the Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli tanks are deployed during an ongoing army operation in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli tanks are deployed during an ongoing army operation in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk amidst the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
People walk amidst the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of Abed family, warm up by a fire at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians at the Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Members of Abed family, warm up by a fire at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians at the Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Muwasi, Rafah, southern Gaza, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners hold portraits of slain Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hashem Safieddine during his funeral procession in the southern Lebanese village of Deir Qanoun al Nahr, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
Mourners hold portraits of slain Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hashem Safieddine during his funeral procession in the southern Lebanese village of Deir Qanoun al Nahr, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Trump administration move to suspend funding to the World Health Organization has frozen $46 million for its operations in Gaza, a top WHO official said Tuesday.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for Occupied Palestinian Territories, said the freezing would leave six areas underfunded, including EMT operations, rehabilitation of health facilities, coordination with partner organizations and medical evacuations.

In Lebanon, new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that only the country’s armed forces should defend the nation in case of war.

Many in Lebanon have been calling on Hezbollah to disarm, particularly following its latest war with Israel that stopped when a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27 and Israeli troops withdrew from most of southern Lebanon.

Here's the latest:

Lebanon's prime minister says only armed forces can defend the nation

Lebanon’s new prime minister has read his government policy statement stating that only the country’s armed forces should defend the nation in case of war.

Nawaf Salam was picked to form a new government last month after a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah that killed over 4,000 people and caused widespread destruction.

Hezbollah has kept its weapons over the past decades saying it is necessary to defend Lebanon against Israel. But many in Lebanon have been calling on the group to disarm, and such calls intensified during the latest war that stopped when a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27.

Salam said Tuesday that the government asserts that Lebanon has the right to defend itself in case of “aggression” and only the state has the right to have weapons. He also said that the government takes measures to liberate land occupied by Israel “through its forces only.”

Trump administration's suspension of funds to WHO freezes $46 million for Gaza

A Trump administration move to suspend funding to the World Health Organization has frozen $46 million for its operations in Gaza, a top WHO official in the region said Tuesday.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for Occupied Palestinian Territories, said the “freezing” would leave six areas underfunded, including EMT operations, rehabilitation of health facilities, coordination with partner organizations, and medical evacuation operations.

Speaking from Gaza to reporters a U.N. briefing in Geneva, Peeperkorn said money for such operations remained in WHO’s funding pipeline and “we’re still going full steam ahead” with activities.

Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman, said he did not have figures about how the U.S. funding cuts affected the entirety of its operations worldwide.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push Trump's 'big' agend...
WorldFeb. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Verona
WorldFeb. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Tesero
WorldFeb. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Predazzo
Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Livigno
WorldFeb. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Livigno
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Anterselva
WorldFeb. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Anterselva
'Puppy Mountain' photo draws onlookers to a Chinese riverside
WorldFeb. 25
'Puppy Mountain' photo draws onlookers to a Chinese riverside
Pope continues recovery, sleeps well as Vatican launches marathon prayers and allies cheer him on
WorldFeb. 25
Pope continues recovery, sleeps well as Vatican launches marathon prayers and allies cheer him on
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
WorldFeb. 25
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
WorldFeb. 25
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
WorldFeb. 25
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
Illinois landlord charged with 2023 hate crime and murder of Palestinian American boy set for trial
WorldFeb. 25
Illinois landlord charged with 2023 hate crime and murder of Palestinian American boy set for trial
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy