Migrants stranded in Mexico try to start a new life after Trump eliminates legal pathway to US

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Many migrants have been left stranded in Mexican border cities after the Trump administration immediately canceled tens of thousands of appointments made through a government app called CBP One that offered a legal pathway to the U.S. Some have returned to their countries.

Margelis Rodriguez, right, of Venezuela, gets a hug from her son Mickel during a birthday party at a shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, left, of Venezuela, pushes a stroller packed with laundry as her son Mickel steadies the load on their way to a nearby laundromat in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Maickeliys Rodriguez, 6, of Venezuela, watches her family's laundry spins in a machine at a laundromat near the migrant shelter where they are staying in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Donated silver slippers sit under Maickeliys Rodriguez, 6, of Venezuela, at a laundromat near the migrant shelter where her family is staying in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, second from right, of Venezuela, gets a hug from her son Mickel, 12, as her friend Ale combs her hair as they wait for their laundry at a laundromat near the migrant shelter where the family is staying in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Maickeliys Rodriguez, 6, of Venezuela, right, cringes as her mother Margelis instructs her to eat breakfast at the migrant shelter they are staying at in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Maickeliys Rodriguez, 6, of Venezuela, leaves her tent at a migrant shelter on a chilly morning in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, right, of Venezuela, gets a hug from a friend at a migrant shelter where she is staying with her two children in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, of Venezuela, folds a towel alongside her 6-year-old daughter Maickeliys at their tent where the family is staying at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mickel Rodriguez, 12, of Venezuela, left, watches videos on a phone with a family friend who is traveling with his family as they rest in their tent at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, of Venezuela, center, pushes a stroller packed with laundry as her family and others from a migrant shelter make their way to a nearby laundromat in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, of Venezuela, center, looks at her 6-year-old daughter Maickeliys holding a shirt with the flags of Venezuela and the United States, and the Spanish message: "Yes it was possible, thank God. The wait was worth it. I made it!" at the laundromat near the migrant shelter where they are staying in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Maickeliys Rodriguez, 6, of Venezuela, leaps into the air in her newly donated, silver slippers, at the migrant shelter where she lives with her family in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Margelis Rodriguez, of Venezuela, center, cleans up after dinner at the migrant shelter where she lives with her two children in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Maickeliys Rodriguez, of Venezuela, 6, wears her newly donated silver slippers as she stops to adjust her backpack under the watchful gaze of a family friend from Haiti, as her family and others from a migrant shelter make their way to a nearby laundromat in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Many migrants have been left stranded in Mexican border cities after the Trump administration immediately canceled tens of thousands of appointments made through a government app called CBP One that offered a legal pathway to the U.S. Some have returned to their countries.

Margelis Rodríguez fled Venezuela with her children. She says the family has no other option but to remain in Tijuana.

The Trump administration has given no indication it plans to replace the Biden administration program.

Rodríguez is applying for a Mexican visa and looking for work after relatives in the U.S. who came in on humanitarian parole say they now fear being deported.

AP Photos by Gregory Bull in Tijuana, Mexico.

