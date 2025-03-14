All sections
WorldMarch 14, 2025

Millions of people celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of people in South Asia celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, on Friday by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets prepared for the occasion.

AP News, Associated Press
A girl throws colored powder on her friend as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A girl throws colored powder on her friend as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People perform rituals around the bonfire or sacred fire called 'Holi ka dahan' during Holi festival celebrations in Palaj village near Gandhinagar, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
People perform rituals around the bonfire or sacred fire called 'Holi ka dahan' during Holi festival celebrations in Palaj village near Gandhinagar, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Holi festival Holi celebration at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Holi festival Holi celebration at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees cheer as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Hindu devotees cheer as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees cheer as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Hindu devotees cheer as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A woman has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child plays with a water gun to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A child plays with a water gun to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A woman has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A priest sprays colored powder and water on devotees during celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A priest sprays colored powder and water on devotees during celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A priest sprays colored powder and water on devotees during celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A priest sprays colored powder and water on devotees during celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indians play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Indian security personnel from the Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB) with his family play Holi inside their base camp in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
An Indian security personnel from the Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB) with his family play Holi inside their base camp in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian security personnel from Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB) dance as they celebrate Holi inside their base camp in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian security personnel from Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB) dance as they celebrate Holi inside their base camp in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People apply color powder on each other as they celebrate Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
People apply color powder on each other as they celebrate Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revelers smeared with colors dance on a street during Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Revelers smeared with colors dance on a street during Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl throws colored powder on her friend as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A girl throws colored powder on her friend as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors participate in Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors participate in Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl with her face smeared with colored powder smiles during Holi celebrations, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A girl with her face smeared with colored powder smiles during Holi celebrations, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of people in South Asia celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, on Friday by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets prepared for the occasion.

The raucous spring festival sees Hindus take part in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is a national holiday in India, while in Nepal it's a two-day event that began Thursday. It's also observed in other South Asian countries as well as among the Indian diaspora.

Holi has its origins in Hindu mythology and lore and celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation.

Across the country, people, mostly dressed in all white clothes, celebrated the festival by hurling colored powder at each other. Children, perched on rooftops and balconies, flung water balloons filled with colored pigments at passers by.

Groups of young men also used water guns to chase people down in public parks and on the roads, while others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

In New Delhi, a rainbow haze hung in the air around a park where the group of friends splashed one another with pigmented powder and colored water.

“It’s time for fun and frolic,” said Krisha Bedi, a lawyer, whose face was covered with red, green and blue colors.

In some places, people hurled marigolds, roses and jasmine petals instead of colored powder.

Amid massive celebrations in the west Indian city of Ahmedabad, thousands of people gathered at temple were sprayed with colored water from huge pipes as they swayed to traditional Gujarati music, clapping over their heads.

Food and drink are a big part of the festivities. Vendors in parts of India sold thandai, a traditional light green beverage prepared with milk, cardamom and dried fruit, and gujia, a flaky, deep-fried sweet pastry stuffed with milk curds, nuts and dried fruit.

Another tradition that marks Holi is bhang, a local drink prepared with cannabis and consumed with milk or water. The drink is connected to Hinduism, particularly to Lord Shiva, and is also enjoyed during other religious festivals in the region. Its consumption is permissible under Indian law and it is also sold at government licensed shops.

In many parts of India, people also light large bonfires the night before the festival to signify the destruction of evil and victory of good. Families gather around the flames to sing, dance and pray to Hindu gods.

In two northern towns, hundreds of women celebrated last week by playfully hitting men who teased them as a part of ritual with wooden sticks. The festival is called “Lathmar Hol,” or Stick Holi.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 14
Former reality TV star Jessie Holmes wins longest-ever Idita...
WorldMar. 14
John Lennon gets honored on UK coin collection in what would...
WorldMar. 14
Trump will visit the Justice Department, months after his cr...
WorldMar. 14
American Airlines Boeing 737 catches fire at Denver airport
Related
AP PHOTOS: A month of Pope Francis's longest hospital stay with lenses focused everywhere he is not
WorldMar. 14
AP PHOTOS: A month of Pope Francis's longest hospital stay with lenses focused everywhere he is not
Philippine ex-President Duterte set to appear in Hague courtroom to face 'war on drugs' charges
WorldMar. 14
Philippine ex-President Duterte set to appear in Hague courtroom to face 'war on drugs' charges
Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season
WorldMar. 14
Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season
Iran increasingly electronically surveils women looking for headscarf violations, UN report warns
WorldMar. 14
Iran increasingly electronically surveils women looking for headscarf violations, UN report warns
China, Russia and Iran call for end to US sanctions on Iran and the restart of nuclear talks
WorldMar. 14
China, Russia and Iran call for end to US sanctions on Iran and the restart of nuclear talks
Columbia's Mahmoud Khalil felt he was being kidnapped as detention unfolded, lawyers say
WorldMar. 14
Columbia's Mahmoud Khalil felt he was being kidnapped as detention unfolded, lawyers say
Asian shares advance, despite Wall Street's tumble, as China pledges to boost consumer spending
WorldMar. 14
Asian shares advance, despite Wall Street's tumble, as China pledges to boost consumer spending
AP PHOTOS: Beer flows under south London's railway arches
WorldMar. 14
AP PHOTOS: Beer flows under south London's railway arches
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy