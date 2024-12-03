All sections
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Kyle Kuzma, left and Winnie Harlow pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Kyle Kuzma, left and Winnie Harlow pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody (4) reaches in against Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody (4) reaches in against Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday that showed Harlow displaying her engagement ring as they kissed.

Harlow, 30, appeared on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014. A mainstay of fashion week runway shows and magazine covers, she founded the sunscreen brand Cay Skin.

Harlow has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes loss of pigmentation. She has described the condition as “a treasured part of my identity as a woman, activist and model.” She was the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Kuzma, 29, joined the Bucks earlier this month in a trade-deadline deal that sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards. Kuzma played for the Wizards from 2021-25 after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 19
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a hand...
WorldFeb. 19
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-Preside...
WorldFeb. 18
US Catholic bishops sue Trump administration for halt in fun...
WorldFeb. 18
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key ...
Related
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
WorldFeb. 18
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
FACT FOCUS: No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia
WorldFeb. 18
FACT FOCUS: No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
WorldFeb. 18
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
WorldFeb. 18
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
Woman sues fertility clinic, saying she gave birth to another patient's baby
WorldFeb. 18
Woman sues fertility clinic, saying she gave birth to another patient's baby
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
WorldFeb. 18
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
WorldFeb. 18
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy