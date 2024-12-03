All sections
Missouri woman to change not guilty plea in plot to sell Graceland in a foreclosure sale

FILE - This March 13, 2017 photo shows visitors getting ready to tour Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The head of the company that controls Graceland says he is not threatening to move the Memphis, Tennessee-based tourist attraction centered on the life of singer Elvis Presley if city officials do not approve an expansion plan including tax-based incentives. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Missouri woman is changing her not guilty plea to federal charges accusing her of concocting a brazen plot to defraud Elvis Presley’s family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale, court records showed.

A calendar entry for U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes showed that Lisa Jeanine Findley is changing her plea to charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Court records do not show what the new plea will be. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Memphis.

Findley, of Kimberling City, falsely claimed Presley’s daughter borrowed $3.8 million from a bogus private lender and had pledged Graceland as collateral for the loan before her death in January 2023, prosecutors said when she was charged in August 2024. She then threatened to sell Graceland to the highest bidder if Presley’s family didn’t pay a $2.85 million settlement, according to authorities.

Findley posed as three different people allegedly involved with the fake lender, fabricated loan documents, and published a fraudulent foreclosure notice in a Memphis newspaper announcing the auction of Graceland in May 2024, prosecutors said. A judge stopped the sale after Presley’s granddaughter sued.

Experts were baffled by the attempt to sell off one of the most storied pieces of real estate in the country using names, emails and documents that were quickly suspected to be phony.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Presley died in August 1977, at the age of 42.

