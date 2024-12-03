All sections
March 13, 2025

More shots fired at Oregon Tesla dealership in ongoing vandalism since Musk began advising Trump

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon on Thursday for the second time in a week in ongoing vandalism and protests around the country since CEO Elon Musk became a key figure in the Trump administration.

This photo provided by Tigard Police Department shows the boarded-up windows of a Tesla Dealership in Tigard, Ore., Thursday, March 13, 2025, after gunshots were fired for the second time in one week. (Tigard Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by Tigard Police Department shows the boarded-up windows of a Tesla Dealership in Tigard, Ore., Thursday, March 13, 2025, after gunshots were fired for the second time in one week. (Tigard Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Around 4:15 a.m., more than a dozen shots were fired around the electric vehicle dealership in the Portland suburb of Tigard, according to the Tigard Police Department. The shooting caused extensive damage to cars and showroom windows, police said. No one was hurt.

A similar shooting happened on March 6 at the same location. Police said they continue to work with federal partners at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives to thoroughly investigate. An ATF explosive detection dog has been used after both shootings to help search for shell casings, police said.

Tesla has been a target for demonstrations and vandalism in the U.S. and elsewhere this year. People have protested Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has been moving to slash the size of the federal government.

Police said over the weekend that six Tesla Cybertrucks at a dealership in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood were spray painted with swastikas and profanity directed at Musk, KING-TV reported.

On Sunday, four Cybertrucks were destroyed in a blaze in Seattle, but investigators have not said if the fire, or fires, were intentionally set. On Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department said it was working with federal partners to investigate the incident.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was buying a new Tesla to show his support for Musk as the billionaire's company struggles with sagging sales and declining stock prices.

