WorldMarch 14, 2025

More than 50 universities face federal investigations as part of Trump's anti-DEI campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 50 universities are being investigated for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity and equity programs that his officials say exclude white and Asian American students.

COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Education Department announced the new investigations on Friday, one month after issuing a memo warning America’s schools and colleges that they could lose federal money over “race-based preferences” in admissions, scholarships or any aspect of student life.

Most of the new inquiries are focused on colleges’ partnerships with the PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups get degrees in business with the goal of diversifying the business world.

