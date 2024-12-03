WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing back against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency as it turns its attention to the Education Department, with lawmakers raising concerns about DOGE’s access to internal systems containing personal information on tens of millions of Americans.

In a letter to the acting education secretary, a group of Democrats is seeking to intervene as DOGE gains increasing access to student loan databases and other systems. Democrats fear it could lay the groundwork for a takeover akin to Musk’s attempt to close the U.S. Agency for International Development. The letter demanded details about DOGE’s work and vowed to fight any attempt to close the Education Department.

Democrats including California Rep. Mark Takano planned to show up at the department’s Washington headquarters on Friday and demand a meeting with leaders appointed by President Donald Trump.

The department has been in turmoil as Trump, a Republican, sets out to abolish it. The White House is considering an executive order that would tell the education secretary to slash the department as far as possible and urge Congress to fully terminate it. Dozens of employees have been placed on paid leave with little explanation, and workers from DOGE have begun scouring the department's records as they look to slash spending.

Musk’s DOGE team already has gained access to a database housing personal information on millions of students and parents with federal student loans, according to two people with knowledge of the issue. One of them, a department employee, said a DOGE representative requested the access more than a week ago. A third person said DOGE would be given administrator access to the department’s website on Friday, allowing Musk’s workers to change the text on any page or take the site offline.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

A federal lawsuit filed Friday seeks to block DOGE’s access to student financial aid systems, saying it violates privacy rights of millions of federal student loan borrowers. It was filed by the advocacy group Student Defense on behalf of the University of California Student Association.

It says DOGE could now have access to Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth and contact information for student loan borrowers. The database also houses information on the parents of dependent loan applicants, including citizenship status and income information.

The suit says it’s an “enormous and unprecedented” invasion of privacy for more than 42 million people whose personal data is stored in Federal Student Aid systems. It says those people trusted the department with their information when they applied for federal loans and grants or filled out the FAFSA student aid form.

The Education Department said DOGE is helping it return to in-person work, restoring accountability for employees and reforming the hiring process to focus on merit. It said there is “nothing inappropriate or nefarious going on.”

"The DOGE employees are federal employees," the department said in a statement. “They have been sworn in, have the necessary background checks and clearances, and are focused on making the Department more cost-efficient, effective, and accountable to the taxpayers.”

Trump campaigned on a promise to close the department, claiming it has been infiltrated by “radicals, zealots and Marxists.” He nominated professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be his education secretary and quipped at a Tuesday news conference that he wants her “to put herself out of a job.”

But Trump’s pledge is colliding with the reality that the department’s existence and most of its spending is ordered by Congress. It's unclear if Trump could rally political support to abolish the department, which some Republicans have occasionally attempted but has never gained wide political popularity.

The White House tempered its rhetoric on Thursday when press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his team are looking at options “to reduce the size of the Department of Education, if not abolish it completely.”

