WorldMarch 5, 2025

NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA is

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1. (NASA via AP, File)
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1. (NASA via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows the "Sounds of Earth" record being mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Aug. 4, 1977. (NASA via AP, File)
FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows the "Sounds of Earth" record being mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Aug. 4, 1977. (NASA via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA is switching off two science instruments on its long-running twin Voyager spacecraft to save power.

The space agency said Wednesday an instrument on Voyager 2 that measures charged particles and cosmic rays will shut off later this month. Last week, NASA powered down an instrument on Voyager 1 designed to study cosmic rays.

The energy-saving moves were necessary to extend their missions, Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.

The twin spacecraft launched in 1977 and are currently in interstellar space, or the space between stars. Voyager 1 discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons, and Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune.

Each spacecraft still has three instruments apiece to study the sun's protective bubble and the swath of space beyond.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 billion kilometers) from Earth and Voyager 2 is over 13 billion miles (20.92 billion kilometers) away.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

