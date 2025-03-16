All sections
WorldMarch 16, 2025

NASA's stuck astronauts welcome their newly arrived replacements to the space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Just over a day

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
Crew10 members, from left, cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, astronaut Nichole Ayers, astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Crew10 members, from left, cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, astronaut Nichole Ayers, astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Just over a day after blasting off, a SpaceX crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering the replacements for NASA’s two stuck astronauts.

The four newcomers — representing the U.S., Japan and Russia — will spend the next few days learning the station’s ins and outs from Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Then the two will strap into their own SpaceX capsule later this week to close out an unexpected extended mission that began last June.

Wilmore and Williams expected to be gone just a week when they launched on Boeing’s first astronaut flight. They hit the nine-month mark earlier this month.

The Boeing Starliner capsule encountered so many problems that NASA insisted it come back empty, leaving its test pilots behind to wait for a SpaceX lift.

Their ride arrived in late September with a downsized crew of two and two empty seats reserved for the leg back. But more delays resulted when their replacements’ brand new capsule needed extensive battery repairs. An older capsule took its place, pushing up their return by a couple weeks to mid-March.

Weather permitting, the SpaceX capsule carrying Wilmore, Williams and two other astronauts will undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday and splash down off Florida's coast.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
WorldMar. 16
Ivory Coast is losing US aid as al-Qaida and other extremist...
WorldMar. 16
Education Department staff cuts could limit options for fami...
WorldMar. 16
Facts, not fear: Inside Mexico's pioneering drug harm reduct...
Related
Can technology help more survivors of sexual assault in South Sudan?
WorldMar. 16
Can technology help more survivors of sexual assault in South Sudan?
St. Patrick's Day parade celebrates Boston heritage in America’s most Irish big city
WorldMar. 16
St. Patrick's Day parade celebrates Boston heritage in America’s most Irish big city
What to know about March Madness if you don’t follow college basketball
WorldMar. 16
What to know about March Madness if you don’t follow college basketball
Young scientists see career pathways vanish as schools adapt to federal funding cuts
WorldMar. 16
Young scientists see career pathways vanish as schools adapt to federal funding cuts
Dick Vitale tears up on ACC Championship broadcast while talking about recent cancer battle
WorldMar. 16
Dick Vitale tears up on ACC Championship broadcast while talking about recent cancer battle
Kashmir's Sufi music lovers are sticking with the audio cassette
WorldMar. 16
Kashmir's Sufi music lovers are sticking with the audio cassette
PHOTO COLLECTION: Severe Weather
WorldMar. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: Severe Weather
The Alien Enemies Act: What to know about a 1798 law that Trump has invoked for deportations
WorldMar. 16
The Alien Enemies Act: What to know about a 1798 law that Trump has invoked for deportations
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy