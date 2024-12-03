All sections
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Native American activist released from prison will be welcomed to North Dakota home

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of Native American activist Leonard Peltier plan to welcome him back to his North Dakota community on Wednesday, a day

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo released by NDN Collective, Native American activist Leonard Peltier poses for pictures as he was released from a Florida prison on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. (Angel White Eyes, NDN Collective via AP)
In this photo released by NDN Collective, Native American activist Leonard Peltier poses for pictures as he was released from a Florida prison on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. (Angel White Eyes, NDN Collective via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of Native American activist Leonard Peltier plan to welcome him back to his North Dakota community on Wednesday, a day after his release from a Florida prison where he had been serving a life sentence in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

Peltier, 80, is expected to join family and supporters at an events center in Belcourt, a small town just south of the Canadian border on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' reservation.

“We’re so excited for this moment,” Jenipher Jones, one of Peltier's attorneys said soon before his release. “He is in good spirits. He has the soul of a warrior.”

Then-President Joe Biden commuted Peltier's life sentence to home confinement, leading to his release Tuesday from the Coleman penitentiary. Peltier was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and given two consecutive life sentences stemming from a 1975 confrontation on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams were killed, and while Peltier acknowledged firing shots during the confrontation, he denied being the person whose shots killed the men. Native Americans widely believe he was a political prisoner who was wrongly convicted because he fought for tribal rights as a member of the American Indian Movement.

Some in law enforcement have argued for years against freeing Peltier. As Biden considered his options as his term ended, former FBI Director Christopher Wray sent the president a letter in which he called Peltier “a remorseless killer” who should remain in prison.

In a statement about the commutation, Biden said numerous individuals and groups supported releasing Peltier due to the time he spent in prison, his age and his leadership role among Native Americans.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 19
Experts give up hope for 157 false killer whales stranded on...
WorldFeb. 19
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
WorldFeb. 19
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. Bu...
WorldFeb. 19
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology ...
Related
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
WorldFeb. 19
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged
WorldFeb. 19
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan
WorldFeb. 19
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan
US Catholic bishops sue Trump administration for halt in funding for refugee settlement
WorldFeb. 18
US Catholic bishops sue Trump administration for halt in funding for refugee settlement
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
WorldFeb. 18
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
WorldFeb. 18
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
FACT FOCUS: No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia
WorldFeb. 18
FACT FOCUS: No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy